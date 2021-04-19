Belmont Provides Video Update on Kibby Lithium Project, Nevada And Invites Shareholders and Investors to Kibby Lithium Webinar

Vancouver, April 19, 2021 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) invites its' shareholders and the investment community to view a "Video Update" on its 100% owned 16,000 acre (6,480 ha) Kibby Basin Lithium project in Nevada.

The video reviews past exploration on the Kibby property, how data is interpreted and analyzed and the difficulty in selecting quality drill targets in a Lithium brine environment as well as Belmont's plans on moving the lithium project forward.

The video can be viewed at https://belmontresources.com/kibby-lithium-update/

George Sookochoff, President & CEO of Belmont Resources will be hosting a "Kibby Webinar Session" on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 1pm PST. George will be reviewing the project and answering questions from investors. Registration is required (free).

Register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B3c4bSNyS_SHGp-kOWnxiQ

The Kibby Basin lithium property is situated approximately halfway between Las Vegas and Reno; and approximately sixty kilometers north of Clayton Valley Basin with Albemarle Corporation's lithium brine producing operations (Silver Peak Mine).



Kibby Lithium Highlights

The Kibby Basin fits the model for lithium brines developed by Bradley, et al (2013) and shares many characteristics with Clayton Valley, where lithium brines are being exploited...

- 16,000 acre claim covering most of the 8.0 kms long and 3,000 m deep Kibby Basin.

- Large scale structural hypothesis of a pull-apart basin. - Situated on an area of Geothermal clusters similar to Clayton Valley. - Closed structural basin. - Located within a valley that is over 40 km long and 20 km wide into which streams from a 700 km2 drainage basin empty. - Large conductive anomaly at depth. - Lithium anomalies at surface and depth. - Aquifers in porous ash and gravel zones. - Fully permitted for water.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing gold-copper-lithium projects located in North America. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling the company is identifying possible sources of gold-copper-lithium mineralization.

The Company's project portfolio includes:

- Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines, B.C. (Athelstan-Jackpot property - 100%)

- Kibby Basin Lithium Project, Nevada - (100%)

- Betts Copper-Gold mine, B.C. (Come By Chance property - 100%)

- Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines, B.C. (Pathfinder property - 100%).

- Lone Star Copper-Gold mine, Washington State (Lone Star Property - LOI)

Qualified Person

Laurence Sookochoff P.Eng. is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

The Qualified Person has not verified the data disclosed, through sampling, analytical, nor test data. The information was obtained from technical reports and publicly available company reports.

The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property.

