Aurion Commences Drilling and Base of Till Sampling Program

ST. JOHNS, April 19, 2021 - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced diamond core drilling and base of till sampling programs on its wholly owned Risti and Launi Properties in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Commencement of diamond core drilling program

Aurion has commenced its 2021 drilling program, which is planned to test a number of target areas including the high-grade Aamurusko and Notches Prospects at the Risti Property and the Hinge Zone Prospect at the Launi East Property. The program is expected to continue for the majority of the following twelve-month period for a minimum of 10,000 m of drilling.

The first phase comprises up to ten holes targeting the Aamurusko Prospect and is planned to take advantage of the winter conditions to enable access to drill sites using a track mounted rig.

The second phase is designed to test several target areas at the Launi East Property, including the Hinge Zone Prospect, which was discovered in 2020.

Base of till sampling program ongoing

Regional base of till sampling program is ongoing and targeting previously unexplored areas with the potential of the existence of mafic-ultramafic hosted gold mineralizations such as Rupert Resources' Ikkari discovery. Mafic-ultramafic domains are typically covered by overburden and base of till sampling has been successfully deployed during the discovery process of most gold and base metal deposits in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. The majority of the extensive Risti and Launi Properties is covered by overburden and these areas have not been explored before.

Sampling is planned to take place in several areas including northeast and southern parts of the Risti Property and eastern part of the Launi East Property.

The first phase of the program comprises 2,000-2,500 samples. The sampling program is expected to continue for several months.

Comments

"With the recently completed financing Aurion is fully funded for the planned exploration activities and we are looking forward for an active and exciting year as we commence drilling and base of till sampling programs" commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO.

About Aurion Resources Ltd. Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

