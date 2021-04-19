Inomin Makes Key Hires for Mexico

Vancouver, April 19, 2021 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) is pleased to announce the hiring of Carlos Torres and Eduardo Ortiz to lead the company's community relations and project evaluation activities in Mexico.

A resident of Oaxaca, Mr. Carlos Torres, will represent the company with local communities, government officials and other stakeholders. Mr. Torres is a civil engineer who worked as a mine manager and field engineer at Gold Resource's El Aguila gold-silver mine in Oaxaca State. At El Aguila he was involved in developing infrastructure for the project including road access, mining camp, open-pit and under-ground mine development, and tailings dam. Mr. Torres also worked as Habitat Program Supervisor in Oaxaca with SEDESOL a Mexican Federal Government Ministry of Social Development agency in charge of urban development to improve living standards in rural communities.

Mr. Eduardo Ortiz has been appointed senior exploration geologist to evaluate the company's gold-silver properties in Oaxaca and new acquisition opportunities in Mexico. Mr. Ortiz, who started his career as a geologist in Oaxaca State, has worked throughout Mexico. His immediate previous position was Senior Exploration Geologist for a Mexican subsidiary of First Majestic Silver Corp. Prior to this position he worked as Senior Geologist at Endeavour Silver Corp. He also was Chief Geologist at Goldgroup Mining Corp.'s Cerro Colorado mine in Sonora.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines, says, "I'm delighted to welcome Carlos and Eduardo to our team. I'm confident they will be instrumental to unlock La Gitana and Pena Blanca's resource potential, and assist us review other project acquisition opportunities."

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, especially gold, silver and nickel projects that display strong potential to host significant mineral resources. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also owns 100% of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

