Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Westwater Resources to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater Resources, will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021
Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40749

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama.

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Westwater Resources and/or watch the Westwater Resources presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/. If you can't attend the live presentation, all Company presentations ("webcasts") will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.



Contact

Westwater Resources
Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO
Phone: 303.531.0480

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO
Phone: 303.531.0481
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Product Sales Contact:
Jay Wago, Vice President - Sales and Marketing
Phone: 303.531.0472
Email: Sales@westwaterresources.net

Investor Relations
Porter, LeVay & Rose
Michael Porter, President
Phone: 212.564.4700
Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A2PG8A
US9616842061
www.westwaterresources.net
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap