Westwater Resources to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021
Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater Resources, will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.
To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021
Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40749
Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama.
If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Westwater Resources and/or watch the Westwater Resources presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.
1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.
The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/. If you can't attend the live presentation, all Company presentations ("webcasts") will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005249/en/
Contact
Westwater Resources
Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO
Phone: 303.531.0480
Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO
Phone: 303.531.0481
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net
Product Sales Contact:
Jay Wago, Vice President - Sales and Marketing
Phone: 303.531.0472
Email: Sales@westwaterresources.net
Investor Relations
Porter, LeVay & Rose
Michael Porter, President
Phone: 212.564.4700
Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com