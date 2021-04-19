Westwater Resources to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater Resources, will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40749

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama.

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Westwater Resources and/or watch the Westwater Resources presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/. If you can't attend the live presentation, all Company presentations ("webcasts") will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005249/en/

Contact

Westwater Resources

Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO

Phone: 303.531.0480

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO

Phone: 303.531.0481

Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Product Sales Contact:

Jay Wago, Vice President - Sales and Marketing

Phone: 303.531.0472

Email: Sales@westwaterresources.net

Investor Relations

Porter, LeVay & Rose

Michael Porter, President

Phone: 212.564.4700

Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com