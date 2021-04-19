Goldplay Mining Inc. To Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture on April 21, 2021

Accesswire VANCOUVER, April 19, 2021 -



The trading symbol has been chosen to reflect Company's focus on Gold ("AU") and Copper ("C").



Upon listing, the Company will have a net working capital in excess of $2 million available to begin an ambitious growth strategy.





About Goldplay Mining



Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company focused on exploring and advancing gold copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions that host the potential for making world class discoveries.



For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.goldplaymining.ca.





On behalf of the Board of Directors



"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski, President, CEO & Director







For further information please contact:



Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO

Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

T: (604) 655-1420

E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca

www.goldplaymining.ca







Forward Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the expected trading date for the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the listing on TSX Venture Exchange may not occur on April 21, 2021. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.

