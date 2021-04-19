Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q1 2021 Production and Timing of Conference Call

DENVER, April 19, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") today announced preliminary first quarter 2021 production results.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said "My first quarter at Gold Resource Corp. has reinforced my initial impressions of our Mexican Operations and the ability of the operations team to be nimble and disciplined operators. Gold production in the first quarter was as expected while silver and base metal production were modestly behind forecast as the team proactively addressed challenging ground conditions with a change in mine sequencing and the use of paste fill. We remain confident in our annual production guidance for gold equivalent ounces. Our Cash Costs after by-product credits and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce have declined significantly since year-end, due largely to a greater than 30% reduction in treatment charges. Our operations' personnel continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic well with the safety and health of our employees, contractors and communities being our top priority."

The Company's Oaxaca Mining Unit produced 5,019 payable gold ounces and 253,061 payable silver ounces during the first quarter of 2021. Preliminary first quarter base metal production included 382 tonnes of payable copper, 1,176 tonnes of payable lead and 3,134 tonnes of payable zinc.

The Company will issue its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after the market close and will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

