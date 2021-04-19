Intigold Closes Amalgamation of Calibri Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, April 19, 2021 - Intigold Mines Ltd. - (the "Company" or "Intigold") advises that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of Calibri Resources Inc. ("Calibri"), a private British Columbia company. In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, Calibri has amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 1293173 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco") pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement among Intigold, Calbiri and Subco.

Calibri had previously raised an aggregate of $1,314,910.05 through the issuance of 26,298,201 shares at various prices, and had 196 shareholders. Intigold issued one common share of Intigold for each outstanding share of Calibri, such that the former shareholders of Calibri collectively became the majority shareholders of Intigold.

Calibri and the Company are continuing to seek new business opportunities.

