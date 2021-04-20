Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for March 2021 Quarter

PERTH, April 19, 2021 - Perseus Mining Ltd. ("Perseus" or the "Company") (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three months' period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarter"). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the March Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company's March 2021 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on April 20, 2021. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.



Executive Summary

Perseus achieved a 29% increase in gold production with its third mine, Yaour? ramping up, 31% increase in gold sales and a 3.5% decrease in AISC for the quarter, highlighting its consistently improving operating performance.

Table 1: Operating and Financial Summary

Performance Indicator Unit December

2020

Quarter December

2020

Half Year March

2021

Quarter 2021

Financial

Year to

Date Gold recovered1 Ounces 68,614 137,386 88,458 225,845 Gold poured1 Ounces 65,657 133,717 86,042 219,759 Production Cost2 US$/ounce 915 868 852 863 All-In Site Cost (AISC)2 US$/ounce 1,036 1,000 999 1,000 Gold sales1 Ounces 66,644 127,085 87,215 214,300 Average sales price2 US$/ounce 1,687 1,643 1,628 1,637 Notional Cashflow2 US$ million 44.6 88.3 41.7 130.0

Yaour? Gold Mine commissioning successfully completed during the Quarter with "Commercial Production" formally declared on March 31, 2021.



The Group's quarterly gold production of 88,458 ounces increased 29% from the December Quarter 1 .



. The Group's AISC for the quarter was US$999 per ounce, a 3.5% decrease from last quarter 2 .



. Quarterly gold sales increased 31% to 87,215 ounces.



The average realised gold price decreased 3.5% to US$1,628 per ounce resulting in quarterly notional cashflows from these operations of US$41.7 million, US$2.9 million or 7% less than in the December 2020 quarter.



Perseus's gold production and AISC market guidance of 175,000 to 190,000 ounces at US$950 to US$1,150 per ounce for the June 2021 Half Year remains unchanged.



Encouraging exploration results achieved at Bago? near Sissingu? and at Govisou on the Yaour? mining lease (Refer to the release dated April 7, 2021).



Available cash and bullion on hand of US$136 million and debt of US$130 million giving a net cash position of US$6 million at quarter end, US$18 million more than at the end of last quarter.



Perseus is on track to achieve its goal of producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year at a cash operating margin of not less than US$400 per ounce.

Notes:

1. Includes gold produced at Yaour?.

2. Excludes Yaour?'s AISC, and sales pending declaration of Commercial Production on March 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet strength maintained by strong operating cash flows.



Available cash and bullion on hand of US$118.1 million at quarter end. Debt has been reduced by US$20 million to US$130 million giving a net debt position during the quarter of US$11.9 million, US$9.3 million more than at the end of last quarter.

Encouraging organic growth opportunities emerging.

Organic growth opportunities are being investigated on existing licence areas, particularly at Bago? near Sissingu? and on the Yaour? mining lease and are expected to deliver incremental growth in Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Perseus Group Production and Cost Guidance - June 2021 Half Year

Production and cost guidance for the June 2021 Half Year and the 2021 Full Financial Year remains unchanged as follows:

Table 2: Production and Cost Guidance:

Parameter Unit December 2020 Half

Year

(Actual) June 2021

Half Year

(Forecast) 2021

Financial Year

(Forecast) Edikan Gold Mine Gold production '000 Ounces 78,790 87,500 - 95,000 166,290 - 173,790 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 1,253 1,000 - 1,200 1,115-1,225 Sissingu? Gold Mine Gold production '000 Ounces 55,909 39,500 - 43,000 95,409 - 98,909 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 643 650 - 725 646-677 Yaour? Gold Mine Gold production '000 Ounces 2,687 48,000 - 52,000 50,687 - 54,687 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce - 1,100 - 1,300 1,100-1,300 Perseus Group Gold production '000 Ounces 137,386 175,000 - 190,000 312,386 - 327,386 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 1,000 950 -1,150 970 - 1,067



PROGRAM FOR THE JUNE 2021 QUARTER

GOLD MINING OPERATIONS

All Sites

Produce gold at an all-in site cost in line with the published Life of Mine Plans (LOMP).

Continue planning and implementing continuous improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Sissingu?

Continue work on licencing mining of the Fimbiasso, V?ronique, Antoinette and Juliette satellite deposits.

Yaour?

Prepare and publish an updated LOMP for the Yaour? Gold Mine.

Complete land and crop compensation payments to affected land holders and farmers.

Business Growth

Edikan

Commence drilling at the Breman prospect on the Agyakusu permit as soon as agreement is reached with the local community.

Commence AC drilling of soil anomalies on the DML permit.

Commence soil sampling and mapping on the Domenase permit.

Complete assessment of the potential of the Mampong South deposit for further drilling.

Sissingu?

Prepare and publish a Definitive Feasibility Study and ESIA for the development of the Bago? prospects, including Antoinette, V?ronique and Juliette deposits.

Continue exploration drilling on the Bago? tenement.

Complete drilling of three deep diamond drill holes below the Sissingu? open pit.

Yaour?

Complete assessment of the CMA South, Govisou and Angovia 2 deposits to define drilling and studies required to convert to Ore Reserves.

Identify and prioritise drilling targets from the 3D seismic survey.

Other

Results from the exploration program are expected to contribute incremental growth in Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves by the end of the June 2021 quarter.

Continue to review both "bolt on" acquisition and merger opportunities for continued corporate growth and value creation.

Sustainability

Preparation of Perseus's 2020 Sustainability Report is underway. The Report will be published in April 2021 highlighting advances made by Perseus in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance during the year. This year, Perseus has enhanced its disclosure on sustainability-related risks and opportunities by aligning with key reporting frameworks used by our stakeholders. These include the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

