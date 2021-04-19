TDG Gold Corp. Engages Corporate Communications Services

WHITE ROCK, April 19, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has engaged Kristina Pillon of High Tide Consulting Corp. ("High Tide"), based in Vancouver, B.C., for corporate communications services. High Tide has been engaged for an initial six months with remuneration of C$6,500 per month. High Tide offers a suite of corporate communications and investor relations services for a variety of publicly traded companies.

In addition, 100,000 stock options of the Company were granted to High Tide today, April 19, 2021, at an exercise price of C$0.50, 25% vesting immediately and 25% every three-months thereafter over a five-year term.

About High Tide

Ms. Pillon has over a decade of capital markets experience focused primarily in the resource sector holding various roles, including 6 years at a Toronto-based boutique exempt market dealer as Head of Retail Marketing and Vice President Institutional Equity Sales. Prior to that, Ms. Pillon acted as Manager of Investor Relations for several junior mining companies.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 64,423,459 common shares issued and outstanding.

