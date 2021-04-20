Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Presentation HC Wainwright & Co Conference

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. 's (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) project portfolio is located in Namibia, a premier uranium mining jurisdiction with a long history of mining.- Dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a multi-platform, 5-10Mlb per annum, low-cost, tier one uranium producer- Led by a standout uranium teamo A highly-credentialed and experienced team (majority ex-Paladin Energy) with proven success in the uranium sector, strong project development, operational and corporate capabilitieso Majority of this team successfully built and operated two innovative conventional uranium operations (Langer Heinrich, Namibia and Kayelekera, Malawi)o Grew Paladin from a market capitalisation of A$2M to A$4Bn - pre-Fukushima- Well-funded for future growth with cash balance of A$51M(+A$30Moption conversion June 2022)- Nuclear energy becoming the moral imperative, with positive momentum building globallyTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PGFWMT5F





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Deep Yellow Ltd.





John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au