Allied Copper Corp. Announces Conversion of Special Warrants

04:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, April 19, 2021 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on April 9, 2021, the Company converted 109,999,999 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") in the capital of the Company. In accordance with the terms of the Special Warrants, each Special Warrant was automatically converted into one-fifteenth of a unit (each whole unit, a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of three years from the date of the issuance of the Special Warrant, at a price of $0.30 per Common Share.

Contact Information:

Allied Copper Corp.
Aleem Nathwani, Director
Tel: (604) 290-7073
Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Allied Copper Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80970.


