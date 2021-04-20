EcoGraf Limited: Joint Media Release on Battery Anode Materials Facility

Joint Media Release on Battery Anode Materials Facility

IMPORTANCE OF PROJECT RECOGNISED BY MAJOR PROJECT STATUS

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to report the joint media release from Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, The Hon Christian Porter MP with the Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia, The Hon Keith Pitt MP relating to the Kwinana Battery Anode Materials Facility.

The joint media release announced the award of Major Project Status for EcoGraf's Battery Anode Material Facility in Western Australia and the full release dated 19 April 2021 can be found at: https://www.minister.industry.gov.au/ministers/porter/media-releases/major-project-status-boost-wa-battery-industry

Major Project Status recognises the importance of the Company's development, which supports the Australian Government's Critical Minerals Strategy and Western Australia's Future Battery Industry Strategy.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said "The Australian Government is committed to boosting investment in the Australia's critical minerals industry to help build our sophisticated manufacturing capability and deliver new jobs across the country, and particularly to our regional areas.

This project will make a high-value contribution to the growth of our critical minerals industry and open up opportunities for further project developments."

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said "EcoGraf is an excellent example of what we want to see more of in Australia - our raw materials being downstream processed right here in Australia, adding value to our exports and creating well paid and sustainable jobs for Australian workers in the process. The project will also use EcoGraf's own purification technology that eliminates the use of hydrofluoric acid leading to a cost-effective and environmentally friendly purification process."

EcoGraf's Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks, stated "We are delighted to receive this support from the Australian Government. Our new Battery Anode Materials Facility forms part of Australia's plans to expand its critical minerals processing and advanced manufacturing industries to provide sustainably produced, high quality products for the global lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle markets."

"EcoGraf's development strongly aligns with recent legislative policy changes in Europe that require higher standards of environmental and social governance in battery supply chains. Unprecedented investment is currently underway globally to establish self-sufficient and sustainable battery manufacturing supply chains to support the electric vehicle industry."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

About EcoGraf

Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of graphite from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf(TM) process will enable the reduction of battery waste and the use of recycled graphite to lower battery production costs and improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated graphite business, positioned for the future of clean energy.

