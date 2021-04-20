55 North Mining Inc. Grants Options

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 - 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 9,100,000 stock options with an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per share for the purchase of up to 9,100,000 shares of the Company, expiring April 20, 2026. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located near Lynn Lake in Manitoba, Canada.

