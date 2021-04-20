NMEX Increases Ownership in West Lenapah Gas Project

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2021 - Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) entered into an agreement to increase its ownership percentage of Calihoma Partners LLC. on April 13, 2021. Calihoma Partners LLC owns 60% of the West Lenapah Gas Project. The following provides information on the West Lenapah Natural Gas Project in Nowata County located in Northeastern Oklahoma:

West Lenapah Natural Gas Project:

The West Lenapah Gas Project is a joint venture project to operate, produce and develop a natural gas asset covering approximately 40,000 gross acres, and 22,500 net acres of largely contiguous leasehold and 1200 miles of associated gathering lines. A total of 86 wellbores are on this acreage of which currently 25 are producing 250 to 300 MCF of natural gas per day.

The Natural Gas Reserves allocated for the West Lenapah Gas Project are estimated to be 8.3 BCF of proved developed producing, proved developed non-producing, proved behind pipe Mississippian and proved behind pipe coal seam gas. Future Net Cash Flow to 100% of the working interest undiscounted is $8,824,500.

The short-term plans over the next three months are to rework and bring into production approximately 15 more gas wells in the West Lenapah area, which is projected to add an additional 500 MCF per day and by the end of 2021 plans are to be operating and producing a total of 60 wells producing between 1000 and 1500 MCF per day.

About NMEX:

Northern Minerals & Exploration ("NMEX") is an emerging publicly traded company focused on oil and gas exploration & production, gold & silver exploration in Nevada & real estate development projects in Mexico.

Management is very optimistic about the future of NMEX as it is evaluating many opportunities for growth and expansion of the Company.

Contact: Noel Schaefer

Phone: 801-885-9260

Email: cerronrs@msn.com

