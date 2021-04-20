Metallis Secures All Contracts For Upcoming 2021 Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2021 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") today announces the Company has signed contracts with all major service providers and suppliers of goods in preparation for the upcoming 2021 drill program (the "Program") at the 100%-owned Kirkham Property (the "Property"). The Property is situated in the prolific Eskay Camp of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, a region known worldwide for the past producing Eskay Creek and Snip gold mines, Seabridge's KSM porphyry deposits and Pretium's producing Brucejack gold mine, amongst others.

Executed agreements to date include drilling, helicopter, pad construction, camp, core cutters and core shack supplies. The Program will be designed to target the deeper higher-grade copper-gold mineralized zones of the 7.5 km-long Hawilson Monzonite porphyry complex.

Metallis' President and CEO Fiore Aliperti stated "There are a lot of moving parts to co-ordinate in preparation for our upcoming drill program. Being able to confirm the signing of all major contracts, even at this early stage, is incredibly important for the Company. Our investors can take comfort that by being proactive, we have ensured that our exploration resources will be available when needed, as we are seeing great competition in the region for such resources, not to mention rising prices". He went on to add "From conversations I've had with our peers operating in the area, it is quickly becoming evident that 2021 is going to be yet another busy year for meters drilled in the Golden Triangle. We are hopeful that early signs of snow melt could mean an earlier than usual drill season is in the cards for Metallis."

The Company also announces that an updated corporate website has been launched effective today. The site has been designed to encourage more interaction with the Company's investors and includes such functionalities as Call Back Request and Live Chat. This is a soft launch of the website and investors should expect more high-quality content over the coming weeks. The Company encourages investors to visit the site at www.metallisresources.com.

About the Kirkham Property

The wholly owned 106 sq. km Kirkham Property is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Eskay Camp. The Property is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types and is located along a strategic geological boundary - the "Red-line" exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia.

The Kirkham Property is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources' E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the north and Eskay Mining Corp. to the east. The northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine while the eastern border is within 15 - 20 km of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Pretium Resources' Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 44,385,433 common shares issued and outstanding.

