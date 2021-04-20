Woodjam Project Update and Plans for Drilling

Vancouver, April 20, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to inform that planning for the upcoming drill program at the Woodjam Project is well underway. The spring break-up in the Cariboo region is ongoing and areas of local flooding and road restrictions are reported. The program will begin as soon as ground conditions permit.

The Company is planning a $1.5 M initial drill program for this season to continue to advance the Woodjam Project and will begin by drill testing the un-drilled Megaton IP anomaly that forms a 1 km diameter target that is an extension of the Southeast Zone IP (see News Release March 4, 2021). Only one drill hole, by former JV partner Gold Fields, in the vicinity of the Megaton anomaly was ever completed and is now shown to lie on the very outer edge of the Megaton anomaly. This hole, MT13-04 1500m on strike from the copper rich Southeast Zone, compares well with holes lying just outside that zone, displaying strong potassic alteration and well developed but lower-grade mineralization within the same intrusive phases as occur at Southeast Zone. The overburden thickness at this site is 15.24 m. The Company considers the Megaton Anomaly a high priority target for a new discovery that could offer significant upside to the project.

Additional planning is ongoing for further drilling on the Deerhorn Zone which remains open to the northwest and southeast. The 2020 drill program significantly enabled a better understanding of the higher grade portion of the system adding new potential for drill testing. Significant results from previously announced holes DH20-71, 72 and 74 returned 110 m grading 2.57 g/t gold and 0.44% copper, 251 m grading 1.04 g/t gold and 0.23% copper, and 139 m grading 1.34 g/t gold and 0.23% copper, respectively.

The Management is looking forward to another exciting season at Woodjam as copper demand and pricing continues to rise as the global economy comes out of the Covid pandemic.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Glen Garratt

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power. The Woodjam Project hosts the following resources:





--------------------------------------------------------

|Deposit |Tonnes (M)|Cu (%)|Au (g/t)|Cu (Mlbs)|Au (Koz)|

|------------------------------------------------------|

|SE Zone |221.7 |0.31 |‡ |1,541.9 |391.1 |

| | | |0.05 | | |

|------------------------------------------------------|

|Deerhorn|32.8 |0.22 |0.49 |158.2 |516.2 |

|------------------------------------------------------|

|Takom |8.3 |0.22 |0.26 |39.7 |68.2 |

--------------------------------------------------------



† These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The tonnes and grade are reported at a USD$8.60/t NSR cut-off and are constrained within an optimized pit shell. NSR calculation uses USD1,650/oz Au, USD3.90/lb Cu and metallurgical recoveries specific to each deposit.

‡ For the SE Zone, Au and Mo are not considered reportable due to the uncertainty regarding economic recoveries.

For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

