Norsemont Issues Stock Options

Vancouver, April 20, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) (CNSX:NOM.CN) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase 1,560,000 shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share expiring five years from the date of grant, and vest over a period of two years.

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

