Doré Copper to Webcast Live on April 22 at Virtual Investor Conference: Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that Ernest Mast, President and CEO, will present live on April 22 at the Virtual lnvestor Conference focused on Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Qu?bec.

DORE COPPER PRESENTATION: 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER NOW: https://bit.ly/2RpKKRn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dore/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 4.4 M oz of gold. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of its 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

Dor? Copper has resumed its drilling program for 2021 which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2 2021 for the Corner Bay (Cu-Au) deposit and the former producing Joe Mann mine (Au-Cu), and a PEA in Q4 2021.

For further information, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Dor? Copper's SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com or contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@dorecopper.com Email: lgaborit@dorecopper.com

