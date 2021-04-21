Menü Artikel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Annual General Meeting and First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

13:38 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced details of the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on May 6, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time ("ET"). The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via a live audio webcast available online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1086; Password: kirkland2021 (case sensitive), as well as on the Company's website at www.kl.gold.

In addition, the Company also announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 on the same day, Thursday, May 6, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will then host a conference call to review the results that afternoon at 2:00 pm ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website.

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 2:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 4145117

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2183

International Callers: +1 2363892444

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081991/D726963DC943C16176BDB9AB6BD7CD47

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 - 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: mutting@kl.gold



