Stellar AfricaGold Sampled 4.55 g/t Au Over 15 Metres at Tichka Est Project, Morocco

Vancouver, April 21, 2021 - J. François Lalonde, President and CEO of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of Tichka Est, Zones A and B trenching program.

Stellar has successfully completed a 10-trench surface sampling on its 90% earn-in Tichka Est gold Project in Morocco. The trenching program, which totalled 175 linear metres, yielded grades as high as 3.36 g/t Au over 10.0 meters including an interval of 8.73 g/t Au over 3.0 meters in Zone A, and 4.55 g/t Au over 15 meters including an internal of 7.47 g/t Au over 6.0 meters in Zone B. The Zone B structure has been traced at surface for over 2 km along strike and is open at both ends while the Zone A structure has been traced for over 400 meters along strike and is also open at both ends.

The objective of this trenching program was to provide a better geological interpretation of the Zone A and B structures and to confirm the width and the grades of the previous surface sampling before beginning road construction which will provide access for a drill program.

The Zone B structure is located approximately 3.0 km north of the village of Analghi. The new trenches exposed a wide brecciated fault zone running ENE-WSW in a highly deformed, altered and fractured sedimentary sequence more precisely at the contact of a greenish schist of volcanic origin to the North and of a greyish siltstone to the south. The wide sheared structure is also injected with gold mineralized quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets containing disseminated and locally semi-massive pockets of pyrite and arseno-pyrite.

Zone B Selected Intercepts

Trench 1B: 2.08 g/t Au over 10 meters

including 3.20 g/t Au over 3.0 meters

and 5.54 g/t Au over 1.0 meter

also: 0.62 g/t Au over 7 meters

including 2.58 g/t Au over 1.0 meter

Trench 2B: 4.55 g/t Au over 15 meters

including 7.47 g/t Au over 6.0 meters

Trench 3B: 0.63 g/t Au over 10.0 meters

including 3.92 g/t Au over 1.0 meter

Trench 4B 1.46 g/t Au over 3.0 meters

Trench Locations Zone B



Click Image To View Full Size

Within the Zone A structure the gold mineralization was found along a steeply dipping NNW-SSE striking shear zone that was traced on surface for about 400 meters along strike. The shear zone is strongly brecciated and is injected with quartz carbonate (Ankerite) veins and swarms of veinlets running near and parallel to the intrusive contact with a micro-granitic porphyry dyke. It is mineralized with disseminated and locally semi-massive pockets of pyrite and arseno-pyrite.

Zone A Selected Intercepts

Trench 2A: 3.36 g/t over 10.0 meters

including 8.73 g/t over 3.0 meters

Trench 3A: 1.18 g/t Au over 6.0 meters

including 5.92 g/t Au over 1.0 meter

Trench 4A: 1.80 g/t Au over 4.0 meters

including 4.20 g/t Au over 1.0 meter

In conclusion, the trenching of the 2 structures successfully outlined much wider gold mineralization than anticipated with some high-grade intersections over considerable widths. The gold is associated with injected quartz-carbonate veins in highly brecciated sheared structures context. These results justify the preparation of a drill program starting with the Zone B structure and extending to the Zone A structure thereafter.

Additionally, this trenching program provided Stellar with valuable geological information in which will facilitate the exploration of other areas of interest within the permits area.

Technical Information and Quality Control Notes

The trenches were excavated across the Zones A and B structures using hand tools to an average depth of 1.5 metres. The trenches were mapped at a scale of 1:100 and channeled sampled at 1 metre intervals using a mechanical rock saw for a better sample accuracy as recommended in Stellar's Technical Report of November 15, 2020.

Sample collection was done by two experienced senior local geologists under the supervision of Stellar's Director and QP in Morocco and by Dr Ali Saquaque, Stellar's Technical Advisor for Africa. The samples were bagged on sampling site and stored in safe areas until being transported to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech for analysis ("Afrilab").

A total of 174 samples were sent to Afrilab for preparation and analysis. All standard analysis results fall within the tolerance range of the original samples. The blank sample values were all below the detection limit for gold.

About Tichka Est Project

The Tichka Est property is comprised of three contiguous prospecting permits covering an area of 44.6 km2. The Tichka Est Property lies within the High Atlas Western Domain about 100 km SSW of the city of Marrakech. The area is accessible year-round by road via a national road to the village of Analghi located near the mineralized gold zone.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold company with offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC. Stellar's President J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde, President & CEO

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.