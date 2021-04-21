Gitennes Commences Diamond Drilling on New Mosher Gold Property, Chapais-Chibougamau area, Quebec

Vancouver, April 21, 2021 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) (OTC:GILXF) announces it has commenced diamond drilling on its New Mosher Gold Property. The first phase of drilling is planned for a minimum of 2,500 metres and will initially target areas of Induced Polarization, ("IP") high chargeability, geophysical anomalies that are associated with historic gold values in diamond drilling (see Figure 1). The identified chargeability anomalies are similar in orientation and intensity to gold bearing structures at the nearby Joe Mann Mine. New Mosher is located three kilometres from the past producing, Joe Mann Mine (see Figure 2) which produced approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.3 g/t gold(1) plus silver and copper.

The drill program will be the first diamond drilling on the New Mosher Property since the late 1980's. Two previous drill programs consisting of limited shallow drill holes intersected gold on two of the Gitennes IP anomalies. Additional IP anomalies have been detected both historically and in a recent survey and will be tested with the present drill program.

Diamond drilling in the 1980's intersected (see Anomaly A, Figure 1):

- 8.1 g/t gold over 0.25 metres; - 187 g/t gold over 5.1 metres

In the mid-1950's drilling intersected gold in four of five holes (see Anomaly B, Figure 1):

- 3.40 g/t over 0.7m* at a down-hole depth of 65.2m, - 1.28 g/t over 3.0m* at a down-hole depth of 57.9m, - 0.87 g/t over 0.3m* at a down-hole depth of 41.7m and - 0.29 g/t over 0.9m* at a down-hole depth of 37.7m.



Figure 1: IP Chargeability high (shown in pink) with associated features and historic drilling.



Figure 2: Quebec properties - JMW and Maxwell 100%, New Mosher & RAL - option to earn up to 85%

(1)Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the Joe Mann mine and that mineral deposits and production results from the Joe Mann mine are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof. Source: Technical Report on the Joe Mann Mining Property dated January 11, 2016, prepared by Geologica Inc.

* True widths are not known at this time

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has four properties in Quebec: JMW, RAL, New Mosher and Maxwell, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW and Maxwell are 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option from Kintavar Exploration and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%. The Snowbird Property was recently optioned to a gold exploration company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo.), who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

