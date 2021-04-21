Austral Gold Clarifies Notification of Dividend

Sydney, April 21, 2021 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that it had filed an updated Notification of Dividend on 23 February, 2021.
Part 3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security excluding conduit foreign income amount has been corrected to AUD 0.00 (previously 0.008) and part 3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security has been corrected to AUD 0.008 (previously 0.000).
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, and a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the recent acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp.), a 19.2% interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!