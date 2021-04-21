Soldera Mining Corp. To Change Name to Ammpower Corp. (CNSX:AMMP)

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2021 - Soldera Mining Corp. (CNSX:SOLD)(OTCQB:SLDMF) ("Soldera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name from "Soldera Mining Corp." to "AmmPower Corp.", and its ticker symbol from "SOLD" to "AMMP", subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects the name and ticker changes to take effect on April 22, 2021, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol on such date.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

604-398-3379

About the Company

The Company is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and also holds an option over the Titan Gold Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

