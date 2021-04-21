Noble Announces Change on its Board of Directors

Toronto, April 21, 2021 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) announces that Stephen Balch has stepped down from Noble's Board of Directors, effective April 20, 2021. Mr. Balch was also a member of the Audit Committee until his resignation. Yvan Champagne, a current director of the Company, has been appointed to the Audit Committee in his place. Effective April 20, 2021, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Balch as a Special Advisor to the Company (serving as a non-executive consultant).

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of the Company, H. Vance White, President and CEO of the Company, thanked Mr. Balch for his years of service to Noble.

Said Mr. White: " Steve played an important role in the development of our Crawford Nickel Project which was purchased by Canada Nickel Company Inc. in 2020. That was, and continues to be, a very successful transaction for the Company and its shareholders. In light of Steve's ongoing role with Canada Nickel and the resulting conflict of interest past and future relationships between Noble and that Company, Steve offered to step down from the Board, and the Board accepted his resignation. We are grateful that he will remain a Special Advisor to the Company, and we fully expect that he will continue to provide valuable guidance and services to Noble, even though he will now be doing so as a non-executive advisor, rather than a director".

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

