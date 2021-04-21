Aberdeen International Mourns the Passing of Board Member Maurice J. Colson

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 - Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) is saddened to announce the death of board member Maurice "Moe" Colson who passed away recently.



"Moe was an extraordinary board member but an even better person," said Ryan Ptolemy, CFO of Aberdeen. "It was a great privilege to work alongside Moe, and I speak for the management team and board of directors when I say that his business acumen and friendship will be deeply missed."

Mr. Colson served as an independent director at Aberdeen since January 2015. In addition to his duties as a board member, Mr. Colson was a member of the audit, compensation and corporate governance committees. With more than three decades of experience in domestic and international capital markets, Moe provided tremendous insight and knowledge across a wide range of business issues. He will be deeply missed.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to T2M Global's Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES-100) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

