Doré Copper Upgrades to OTCQX

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX? Best Market. Dor? Copper Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB? Venture Market.



Dor? Copper Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DRCMF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market is another important step in providing Dor? Copper access to a broader US investor audience and further raising the Company's profile as we advance our key brownfield copper-gold projects in Qu?bec towards development and production" said Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Dor? Copper.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX? Best Market, the OTCQB? Venture Market and the Pink? Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link? ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dore/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 4.4 M oz of gold. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of its 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

Dor? Copper has resumed its drilling program for 2021 which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2 2021 for the Corner Bay (Cu-Au) deposit and the former producing Joe Mann mine (Au-Cu), and a PEA in Q4 2021.



For further information, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Dor? Copper's SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com or contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@dorecopper.com Email: lgaborit@dorecopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.