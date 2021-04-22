Excellon Drills 1,293 G/t Silver Equivalent Over 6.5 Metres at Platosa

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights

Further definition and expansion of the Guadalupe North, 623, NE-1 and NE-1S mantos, with results from underground drilling including:

1,293 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 6.5 metres (618 g/t Ag, 10.1% Pb and 12.0% Zn) in EX21UG565; 1,571 g/t AgEq over 4.6 metres (688 g/t Ag, 14.5% Pb and 14.9% Zn) in EX21UG564; and 1,031 g/t AgEq over 4.6 metres (359 g/t Ag, 4.9% Pb and 15.9% Zn) in EX20UG522A, including 1,531 g/t AgEq over 1.3 metres (573 g/t Ag, 8.6% Pb and 21.5% Zn)

Drilling continues to outline and expand mineralization within and around the Platosa deposit with new opportunities identified in the historically-mined Guadalupe North Manto.

"Underground drilling at Platosa continues to delineate high-grade silver," stated Ben Pullinger, Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development. "We are currently advancing development to support further drilling of the Gap Zone. As that development progresses, we are identifying areas of historical production where we see potential additional high-grade mineralization, such as Guadalupe North."

Exploration Results

The following table shows highlighted intervals from the current definition and infill program being conducted from underground at Platosa.

Hole ID Interval(1) Interval(2) Ag Pb Zn Au AgEq(3) Area From To metres g/t % % g/t g/t EX21UG519 32.3 33.9 1.6 1,523 16.5 3.2 0.1 2,063 NE-1S EX21UG521 30.7 32.3 1.6 388 3.9 7.3 - 739 623 EX21UG522A 80.7 85.3 4.6 359 4.9 15.9 - 1,031 NE-1 including 84.0 85.3 1.3 573 8.6 21.5 - 1,531

EX21UG525 3.4 5.0 1.6 430 1.7 8.5 - 766 NE-1 including 3.4 3.9 0.5 1,036 4.5 13.0 - 1,598

EX21UG528 2.0 5.0 3.0 564 2.2 5.7 - 818 NE-1 including 2.0 3.0 1.1 1,095 5.3 11.8 - 1,637

EX21UG531 28.2 29.2 1.0 896 13.2 6.2 - 1,449 NE-1S EX21UG564 0.0 4.6 4.6 688 14.5 14.9 - 1,571 Guadalupe N. EX21UG565 0.0 6.5 6.5 618 10.1 12.0 - 1,293 Guadalupe N. EX21UG569 0.0 3.9 3.9 581 6.1 11.7 - 1,140 Guadalupe N. EX21UG570 0.0 4.0 4.0 550 7.6 16.5 0.1 1,315 Guadalupe N. EX21UG576 40.8 42.6 1.8 635 0.8 0.0 - 657 623 including 40.8 41.7 0.9 1,126 1.2 0.1 - 1,159

PH21-44 24.3 27.2 2.9 994 9.8 2.9 - 1,344 623 including 24.3 24.8 0.5 3,165 37.2 11.4 - 4,514



(1) From-to intervals are measured from the drill collar, with drill holes marked UG or PH drilled from underground stations. (2) All intervals are reported as core length with true widths estimated to be between 50% and 95%. (3) AgEq in drill results assumes $24.00 Ag, $0.90 Pb, $1.20 Zn and $1,800 Au with 100% metallurgical recovery.

Drilling from underground continues to define and expand known mineralization ahead of production at Guadalupe North, 623, NE-1, and NE-1S Mantos. Most significantly, the Gap Zone (see figure 1), a zone of vertical mineralization inadequately tested with vertical holes drilled from surface, provides an opportunity to add mineralization along a target approximately 300 metres along strike with a vertical extent of 30-40 metres. This target is a priority for the 2021 program and remains open to the south of the deposit, where drilling from surface at the 10-20 target has intersected mineralization beyond the current extent of the Platosa mineral footprint. Development is underway to support underground drill stations for the next phase of drilling on the Gap Zone.

Platosa drill core samples are prepared and assayed by SGS Minerals Services in Durango, Mexico. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. The Company has a comprehensive QA/QC program, supervised by an independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current m­­­arket conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

