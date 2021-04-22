Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. and Sunstone Metals Inc. drill 84.3m of 0.8g/t gold from 180m depth at Brama target

OTTAWA, April 22, 2021 - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN1) (B-GWN1) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador (see Figures 1 and 2) in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Inc. (ASX: STM) through to the start of commercial production (see "About Bramaderos", below).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Assays received from the upper 576m of hole BMDD008 that has intersected a broad gold-copper mineralized porphyry





The hole migrated away from a second, deeper target, and has been repositioned with a wedge and is expected to intersect the deeper target in early May



FURTHER INFORMATION:

The hole (BMDD008) targeted a vertically extensive porphyry system interpreted from 3-D processing of detailed magnetics. The system comprised two targets (see Figures 3 and 4):

The upper part of the targeted porphyry comprises a mineralized intrusive breccia previously drilled, on the margins, in hole BMDD005 which intersected 127m at 0.57g/t gold and 0.1% copper, including 39m at 0.72g/t gold and 0.13% copper (see Cornerstone news release dated January 21, 2020: https://cornerstoneresources.ca/news-releases/20-02-bramaderos-main-assays-extend-strike-length-of-mineralization-to-650m/) and historical hole CURI-13. A deep magnetic anomaly targeted from 850m downhole.

Assays for the upper 576m of BMDD008 have returned wide intersections of gold and copper comprising:

449.9m 1 at 0.47g/t gold, 0.1% copper, and 26.9ppm molybdenum, from surface, including:



15.8m of 0.71g/t gold and 0.08% copper from 5.2m;



128.9m at 0.68g/t gold and 0.1% copper from 135.1m; and



84.3m at 0.80g/t gold and 0.11% copper from 179.7m.





Drill Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Mo

(ppm) BMDD008 0.55 450.45 449.9 0.47 0.1 26.9 including 2.5 437.1 434.6 0.48 0.1 27.0 including 5.2 21 15.8 0.71 0.08 7.5 135.1 437.1 302 0.54 0.12 30.4 including 135.1 264 128.9 0.68 0.1 36.2 including 179.7 264 84.3 0.80 0.11 42.1 328 437.1 109.1 0.44 0.16 27.6

Table 1: Summary of intervals in the upper 576m of drill hole BMDD008

For comparison, and to provide context, these drill results are comparable to those in other porphyry deposits in Ecuador such as the Cangrejos deposit of Lumina Gold Corp. where drilling in 2019 delivered, among other similar results, 537m of 0.56g/t gold and 0.1% copper in C19-147 within the Gran Bestia zone (see announcement dated October 2, 2019).

The deep magnetic anomaly that was to be tested in BMDD008 has not been adequately tested with this drill hole. Unfortunately, drill hole BMDD008 deviated to the east as it progressed down hole and continued to drill away from the target area. However, the drill hole, at depth, did intersect a weakly mineralized diorite from 850 - 1,000m which is extremely encouraging. The weak mineralization comprised sporadic traces of chalcopyrite2, sphalerite, galena and molybdenite within weakly veined and altered diorite suggesting a marginal position to a potential porphyry centre (see Figure 4).

A wedge hole has commenced from 347m downhole in BMDD008 and is expected to be in the target zone in early May. The interpretation of the magnetics data has been refined based on data from hole BMDD008.

Cornerstone VP Exploration, Yvan Crepeau, said: "These are strong assays that are comparable with other significant gold-copper porphyry deposits and support our view of the huge potential at Brama. In light of this result, we are eagerly awaiting the outcome of drilling to test the target below."

There are now a number of key intersections in drilling and trenching of the outcropping Brama porphyry system that together are building a compelling picture of higher-grade pods. There are now at least two of these - one centred on this drilling with BMDD008, and one incorporating historical hole CURI-03 (see Figure 3). The zones are about 100m apart and appear to have surface diameters of 100-200m with considerable vertical extent.

"We are now seeing the higher-grade intervals in the Brama system and have several additional targets to test. We are confident that we will find additional higher-grade pods," Mr. Crepeau said. "The current wedge hole, testing the deeper target, will continue to build the potential scale of this system."

About Bramaderos

Measuring 4,948 hectares, the Bramaderos project is located approximately 130km from the Loja provincial capital in southern Ecuador. The project is easily accessible via the Pan American Highway that crosses the property.

The Bramaderos concession is owned by La Plata Minerales S.A. ("PLAMIN"), which in turn is owned 87.5% by Sunstone (the project operator) and 12.5% by Cornerstone. Cornerstone's 12.5% interest is carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone's share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project (see news release 20-01 dated January 7, 2020).

Qualified Person:

Yvan Crepeau, MBA, P.Geo., Cornerstone's Vice President, Exploration and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Bramaderos project for Cornerstone and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

Sampling and assaying

Surface and drill core samples from Brama were sent to the LAC y Asociados Cia. Ltda. Sample Preparation Facility in Cuenca, Ecuador for sample preparation. The standard sample preparation for drill core samples (Code PRP-910) is: Drying the sample, crushing to size fraction 70% <2mm and splitting the sample to a 250g portion by riffle or Boyd rotary splitter. The 250g sample is then pulverised to >85% passing 75 microns and then split into two 50g pulp samples. Then one of the pulp samples was sent to the MS Analytical Laboratory in Vancouver (Unit 1, 20120 102nd Avenue, Langley, BC V1M 4B4, Canada) for gold and base metal analysis.

PLAMIN uses a fire assay gold technique for Au assays (FAS-111) and a four acid multi element technique (IMS-230) for a suite of 48 elements. FAS-111 involves Au by Fire Assay on a 30-gram aliquot, fusion and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) at trace levels. IMS-20 is considered a near total 4 acid technique using a 20g aliquot followed by multi-element analysis by ICP-AES/MS at ultra-trace levels. This analysis technique is considered suitable for this style of mineralization.

Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted ~1/28 samples. The values of the standards range from low to high grade and are considered appropriate to monitor performance of values near cut-off and near the mean grade of the deposit. The check sampling results are monitored and performance issues are communicated to the laboratory if necessary.

Sample security was managed through sealed individual samples and sealed bags of multiple samples for secure delivery to the laboratory by permanent staff of the joint venture. MS Analytical is an internationally accredited laboratory that has all its internal procedures heavily scrutinized in order to maintain their accreditation. MS Analytical is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 2005 Accredited Methods.

PLAMIN's sampling techniques and data have been audited multiple times by independent mining consultants during various project assessments. These audits have concluded that the sampling techniques and data management are to industry standards. All historical data has been validated to the best degree possible and migrated into a database.

Rock samples are collected by PLAMIN's personnel, placed in plastic bags, labeled and sealed, and stored in a secure place until delivery by PLAMIN employees to the LAC y Asociados ISO 9001-2008 certified sample preparation facility in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Rock samples are prepared crushing to 70% passing 2 mm (10 mesh), splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) (MSA code PRP-910). Prepared samples are then shipped to MS Analytical Services (MSA), an ISO 9001-2008 laboratory in Langley, BC, Canada, where samples are assayed for a multi-element suite (MSA code IMS-136, 15.0 g split, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish) and gold by Fire Assay (MSA code FAS-111, 30 g fusion, AAS finish). Over limit results for Cu (>1%) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code ICF-6Cu, 0.2 g, 4-acid digestion, ICP-AES finish). Gold is assayed using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and AAS finish (MSA code FAS 111). Over limit results for Au (>10 g/t) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code FAS-415, FA, 30g., gravimetric finish).

Soil samples are dried at low temperature, screened to 80 mesh (MSA code PRP-757); a 15 grams portion is then assayed for a multi-elements suite (MSA code IMS-136, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish).

Quality assurance / Quality control (QA/QC)

The MSA Analytical Laboratory is a qualified assayer that performs and makes available internal assaying controls. Duplicates, certified blanks and standards are systematically used (1 control sample every 20-25 samples) as part of PLAMIN's QA/QC program. Rejects, a 100 g pulp for each rock sample, are stored for future use and controls.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in northwest Ecuador. Cornerstone has a 21.4% direct and indirect interest in Cascabel comprised of (i) a direct 15% interest in the project financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of its share of the earnings or dividends from an operation at Cascabel, plus (ii) an indirect interest comprised of 7.5% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold plc Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), an Ecuadoran company owned by SolGold and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold's fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA.

1 The true width of downhole intersections cannot be determined at this time due to insufficient drilling.

2 Chalcopyrite is a copper iron sulfide mineral containing 34.5% copper and the most important ore of copper.

