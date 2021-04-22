Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Exploration Program with a Property Wide SkyTEM Survey Across Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 exploration program with a property wide SkyTEM Survey across its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

SkyTEM is a powerful helicopter supported electromagnetic technique that differentiates electrically resistive and conductive rocks in the subsurface. It is particularly helpful in recognizing areas of relatively conductive altered and sulphide-bearing rocks associated with stockwork VMS mineralization. Both the TV and Jeff targets that were successfully drilled by Eskay in 2020 stand out as discrete conductive features in a small SkyTEM test survey conducted last season (Figure 1). Many more as yet undrilled anomalies were identified by that survey.

Eskay is confident that this property wide survey will reveal additional targets, particularly in areas where stream sediment sampling has identified robust gold anomalism (please refer to the Company's News Release dated February 25, 2021 for further details). This survey will be conducted and processed well in advance of the 2021 field season. Therefore, anomalies that are identified can be field checked early in the season. Some may prove to generate drill targets like those identified at TV and Jeff last season.

"Eskay Mining has one of the most aggressive exploration programs planned for 2021 that I have seen in my career," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Eskay Mining. "Our work in 2020 gave us a taste of the excellent potential of this property. Our test SkyTEM survey in 2020 demonstrated its very high value in identifying potential altered and sulfidized areas associated with VMS mineralization. Our VP Exploration, Dr. DeDecker, recently concluded that the entire Hazelton Group is prospective for VMS mineralization and that this unit underlies much of the property. Therefore, this year, we are taking off the blinders and collecting this data across the entire property. We are very eager to see what new targets we might have."

(Figure 1: SkyTEM data from the 2020 survey over the central part of the Eskay Anticline. The TV and Jeff areas are highlighted by the white squares. Drilling confirmed that the dimple like anomalies in these areas are likely resulting from precious metal-rich VMS stockwork mineralization in the subsurface. Many more dimples remain untested, but may also reflect mineralization. Eskay thinks SkyTEM is very useful at identifying discrete drill targets.)

