Giyani Announces Bursary to Rhodes University and Appointment of Investor Relations Consultant

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment Red Cloud Financial Services ("Red Cloud") to provide the Company with range of capital markets advisory and corporate communication services. The Company will also enter into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with the Postgraduate Research in Iron and Manganese Ore Resource (PRIMOR) unit at Rhodes University in South Africa to award a bursary valued at $12,500 per year over the next two years.



Red Cloud Appointment

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for services commencing May 1, 2021 and for an initial six-month period and the arrangement can automatically renew month-to-month thereafter at the option of the Company. Red Cloud will assist Giyani with all aspects of its marketing strategy and will provide services such as the organizing and administering of road shows, drafting of marketing materials, social and traditional media support and assistance in the creation of video content for exclusive use on Red Cloud TV.

Rhodes University Bursary

Under the MOU, Giyani will award a bursary to the value of each year $12,500 over two years - 2021 and 2022. This bursary will fund students within the PRIMOR unit at Rhodes University to conduct scientific research in battery-grade manganese ore deposits in Southern Africa. Recipients of the bursary must currently be registered research student(s) at Master's or PhD level. Preference will be given to students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds from a Southern African country.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Financial Services is an affiliate of Red Cloud Securities Inc. and is a globally oriented resource focused financial services platform offering clients an extensive array of corporate access services including advisory, marketing and media.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec. Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud's business is to connect mineral exploration and mining companies with suitable investors. For additional information about Red Cloud go to: www.redcloudfs.com

About Rhodes University

With just over 8,200 students, Rhodes University is a small university located in the Eastern Cape in South Africa. The university has one of the best undergraduate pass and graduation rates in the country, outstanding postgraduate success rates, and the best research output per academic staff member.

With 30% of the students being postgraduates, and over 18% international students from 54 countries worldwide, Rhodes University is a dynamic and cosmopolitan knowledge institution. Students can undertake an extensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Humanities, Science, Commerce, Pharmacy, Law, and Education.

PRIMOR is a research unit established in the Geology Department at Rhodes University in 2013. It is a virtual research entity dedicated to the study of iron and manganese deposits and their origins through the involvement of postgraduate students (MSc, PhD) and postdoctoral fellows. The primary goal of PRIMOR is to provide a hub for world-class research and training of geoscience graduates with a chosen focus on the economic geology of iron and manganese.

