Teuton Reports 1.31 % Copper and 1.75 g/t Gold on the Lord Nelson Property

Vancouver, April 22, 2021 - - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) (OTC:TEUTF) has received a report from its optionee, Decade Resources, regarding the 2020 drill results from the Lord Nelson property, located 34 kilometres east of Stewart in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Drilling was completed to test an area with veins and lenses of high-grade copper and gold mineralization situated along the Lord Nelson/Del Norte property boundary. The drilling was located at the east edge of the copper-gold bearing zone to check for down dip extensions. It appears that the main zone tested by drilling has a shallow dip to the east and holes tested beneath it. Results from 9 holes are shown below:





---------------------------------------------------

|Hole No|From (m)|To (m)|Width|Cu % |Au g/t|Ag g/t|

|-------------------------------------------------|

|DNLN-01|11.90 |14.95 |3.05 |0.034|2.13 |0.90 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|and |24.10 |28.82 |4.73 |1.31 |1.75 |3.11 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|DNLN-03|41.79 |42.49 |0.70 |0.532|1.68 |2.40 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|DNLN-05|23.79 |24.19 |0.40 |1.21 |0.608 |3.0 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|and |24.19 |26.75 |1.71 |1.08 |0.14 |1.8 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|DNLN-06|26.93 |27.94 |0.61 |0.349|2.46 |5.20 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|DNLN-08|21.44 |22.57 |1.13 |0.983|1.13 |1.30 |

|-------------------------------------------------|

|and |23.49 |26.54 |3.05 |1.06 |0.40 |1.60 |

---------------------------------------------------



Ed Kruchkowski, president of Decade Resources commented as follows: 'the Lord Nelson tenures require more exploration to establish the dip and strike of the copper-gold bearing zones. There are numerous exposures of copper-gold bearing horizon traced for 1.2 km and a width of 200-300m. The horizon shows some similarities to the gold-copper replacement horizon called the O-Zone on the south side of the Del Norte claims. In the O- Zone, the best drill intercept ran 15.2m grading 3.63 g/t gold and 0.410% copper. The company also plans to run some metallic check assays for gold on some of the drill hole intersections."

Analysis were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC.

Decade has the right to earn up to a 55% interest in the Lord Nelson property under the following terms:

- Payment of $100,000 over 4 years with an initial payment of $10,000. - Issuing 400,000 shares of Decade on signing. - Issuing an additional $90,000 of Decade stock over a 4 year period. - Expenditures of $2,000,000 over 5 years.

Decade has the right to earn an additional 20% by placing the property into production. Teuton retains a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for Decade Resources is responsible for the contents of this release. D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp. He has not independently verified the assay results but has no reason to believe they are inaccurate. Mr. Cremonese, as President of Teuton, is not independent of the Company.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Ten of these properties are currently under option to third parties.

Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

