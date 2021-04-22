Jade Leader Announces Wyoming Dispute Resolution

CALGARY, April 22, 2021 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached a resolution with respect to a previously announced complaint filed against the Company (See Press Release NR 19-07 dated October 24, 2019).

As previously disclosed a complaint was filed against Jade Leader and certain affiliates. The dispute concerned ownership of some jade materials removed during the Company's 2019 trenching program.

The parties have signed an agreement to resolve their dispute. As part of the mutually agreed dispute resolution, the plaintiff has been paid a sum of money, which includes a payment from Jade Leader in the amount of US$22,500. As part of the agreement, the plaintiff will also transfer to the Company two placer claims, and relinquish his royalty interest in a lode claim previously sold to the Company.

