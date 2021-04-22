Global Energy Metals Upsizes Private Placement; Arranges Lead Commitment from U.S. Institutional Investment Firms

Vancouver, April 22, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in the investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce a $550,000 investment in the Company from two New York-based institutional investment management firms.

The Company will amend the terms of its previously announced financing to increase the size of the offering to now allow for up to gross proceeds of minimum CAD $750,000 and up to $1,000,000 consisting of up to 4,000,000 Units on the same terms as previously announced on March 2, 2021.

This strategic investment, along with existing and new investor participation, will provide for GEMC to execute on a number of corporate building initiatives including an accelerated exploration program at the high-grade nickel-cobalt-copper Lovelock Mine project in Nevada, USA.

Inaugural Drill Program at Lovelock

The first phase of this inaugural drilling program at the Lovelock Mine plans for up to 8 drill holes totalling 1,400 metres and will initially target areas of Induced Polarization ("IP"), high chargeability and geophysical anomalies that were identified in an independent interpretation of the Lovelock Mine property.

The first pass drilling program at the Lovelock Mine Project is intended to confirm intersections of cobalt-nickel-copper bearing vein that correlates with historical underground mining and mapped superficial cobalt-nickel-copper occurrences. It is anticipated the drill program will demonstrate broader mineralization across the width and depth of the occurrence which remains open in all directions.

The Lovelock Mine Project is located in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range in Nevada and is comprised of 81 unpatented lode claims totaling approximately 642 hectares (1,586 acres) including the past producing high-grade cobalt-nickel Lovelock Mine.

According to U.S. Government annual reports, the Lovelock Mine saw limited production of nickel, copper and cobalt beginning in 1883. The primary cobalt mineral was identified as "cobaltite". The general average of the 200 tons shipped in 1886 averaged 14% cobalt and 12% nickel. The mine operated from 1883 to 1890 to the 100 foot level, reporting 500 tons of cobalt and nickel mineralized material shipped to England for processing. No further production from the Lovelock Mine is known for well over a century providing GEMC an excellent opportunity to unlock the potential value of the deposit through exploration work including this inaugural drill program.

The net proceeds of the Upsized Offering will be used for general working capital and business development initiatives, acquisition of a 50% interest in copper-silver and copper, nickel, cobalt, PGE properties in Idaho, USA and Quebec, Canada, as well as for exploration drilling activities at its Nevada, USA projects.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligble parties that have assisted by introducing subscribers to the placement. All securities to be issued in connection with the placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

