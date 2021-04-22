Western Magnesium Announces Business Development and Government Affairs Division

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new Business Development and Government Affairs Division ("BDGA"). Leading this department is Peter O'Rourke, Senior Vice President Business Development and Government Affairs whose past experience in Washington, DC makes him uniquely qualified to run this division.

Mr. O'Rourke was the Acting Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs for the US government. He began his service with the VA as Senior Advisor to the Secretary then was selected to establish the new Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection and be its first Executive Director. Prior to being appointed as the Acting Secretary he was named as the Department's Chief of Staff. As the past Director for Business Development for Accenture Federal Services located in Washington, DC he led the development and execution of global strategic and operational business development activities for new acquisitions and has held several other senior business development and government relations roles. As the founder and managing partner of TCI Partners LLC he has provided specialized services in the areas of Federal and State Government relations, Healthcare and Aerospace industries.

Mr. O'Rourke will open our corporate head office in Washington, DC and establish a management team focused on the implementation of business development and government affairs strategies. This development comes at a timely point within the Company's business cycle as we continue to build out our first facility.

This division will lead the process of formally engaging with companies in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, eco-friendly technology companies, the US Government and the Department of Defense, who all have a vested interest in the production of magnesium metal. The BDGA Division will move our strategic initiatives forward, engage key leaders and stakeholders in the Department of Defense, key state government leaders, and defense industry stakeholders. The current constraints affecting the expanded use and development of magnesium metal in these sectors will require discussion between different industry and government leaders. Part of the division's mandate is to focus on creating opportunities for Western Magnesium to build production facilities in key US States, in partnership with the US DoD.

Mr. Sam Ataya, Executive President & CEO says, "I look forward to the opening of our new corporate head office in Washington, DC, working directly with Mr. O'Rourke and utilizing his vast experience to implement our Company's strategic plan."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

