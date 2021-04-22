Lucky Minerals Joins Eiti-Ecuador As Supporting Company

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2021 - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has joined the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative ("EITI"). The EITI is the global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources throughout the world and it promotes the open and accountable management of a country's natural resources. It is aligned with the Open Government Partnership, to which Ecuador is a signatory and promotes the fight against corruption and promotes transparent, participatory, inclusive and accountable governance. To date, 55 countries have implemented the EITI Standard and Ecuador joined the initiative in October 2020.

Adherence to the EITI requires the Government of Ecuador to publicly disclose information and full transparency regarding all stages in resource extraction such as:

Contracts & Licenses

Production

Revenue Collection & Allocation

Social and Economic Spending.

Lucky's CEO, Mr. Francois Perron stated: "We are pleased to have been accepted as an EITI member and join an internationally recognized framework that aligns with our commitment to industry best practices in social and corporate responsibility, accountability, and performance excellence. We are committed and strongly believe that by implementing international standards of industry and by providing a transparent and responsible mining sector, will result in positive development and bring enhancements to areas where the projects are located."

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Fortuna Property is comprised of twelve contiguous royalty-free concessions and occupies 550 km2 (55,000 Ha, or 136,000 Acres). Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

To date Lucky has identified 4 key target zones the most prospective of which is Wayka.

Wayka

Wayka is just east of the El Buitre Porphyry and west of the Emma Porphyry discovered last fall. Outcrop sampling to date confirms the presence of vuggy silica and alunite within rhyolite volcanics, typically found in high sulfidation epithermal systems. Out of the 12 samples received to date, a third of them are above 0.30 g/t gold and another third are anomalous (between 0.040 g/t gold and 0.30 g/t gold). Prospecting at Wayka continues with the goal of expanding the current footprint of 1.2 km by 0.5 km and to increase the understanding of the overall system.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky Minerals has strict rules in place for all workers, consultants and service providers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are housed in separate and private accommodations and are isolated from the community.

Qualified Person:

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

