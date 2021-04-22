CMC Announces Addition to its Technical Team to Support its 2021 Drilling Program

Vancouver, April 22, 2021 - CMC Metals Ltd. ("CMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CMB) (OTC:CMCXF) (FSE:ZM5N) is pleased to announce the addition Micon International Limited ("Micon") as a technical advisory group with its 2021 drilling program at its flagship Silver Hart Project in Yukon.

In Phase I of the proposed work program, Micon will work with CMC's geological and geophysical consultants to conduct a range of activities with the deliverable including:

- Providing a drill program for the prioritized targets at Silver Hart; - Confirm and prioritize existing and/or new targets with the greatest potential to yield mineral resources; - Highlight gaps in the exploration programs and/or interpretations/resource model and create plans to resolve these gaps; - Provide protocols for future resource estimates in accordance with CIM (2019) standards; - Recommend other areas/targets with potential to add to the resources/reserves through additional exploration; and, - Recommend appropriate metallurgical test-work to support mineral resources estimation and future economic studies.

This deliverable is to be completed in mid to late June and is a critical part of the initial exploration phase at Silver Hart where the Company is planning to complete 5,000 meters of drilling and a variety of advanced exploration efforts.

Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. President and CEO of CMC noted "CMC is very pleased to have the Micon team to plan and guide our drilling efforts at Silver Hart. We see this as the start of a long term relationship with Micon where we will work together to design and implement highly effective drill programs and deliver future resource estimations of resources at Silver Hart and our other high grade silver-lead-zinc projects in British Columbia. Having a highly reputable, experienced and sophisticated group of seasoned experts in critical areas of expertise is a major building block to our growth strategy that is focused on increasing silver equivalent resources at all of our projects in the foreseeable future."

Micon is an independent employee-owned firm of senior geological, mining, metallurgical and environmental consultants headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Vancouver and the United Kingdom. The professionals at Micon have extensive international experience in the mining industry with both mining companies and leading consultancy firms. Micon provides teams of geologists, metallurgists and environmental and social consultants who combine skills in economic geology, mine and process plant design, mineral economics, environmental and social management, minerals and metal production, and project management. The firm is well qualified and recognized for its ability to carry out consulting assignments around the world. Specific consulting services include estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves, valuation and evaluation of mineral properties, preparation of Technical Reports under Canada National Instrument 43-101 and Competent Person/JORC reports, feasibility studies, mineral market analysis, comparative benchmarking, technical due diligence, litigation support and services as an Independent Engineer/Independent Technical Advisor.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for silver in Yukon and British Columbia and polymetallic deposits in Yukon and Newfoundland. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and the recently acquired Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC and Yukon, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"___ ____

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC Metals Ltd.

For further information concerning the CMC Metals Ltd., or its exploration projects, please contact:

Investor Inquiries: Kevin Brewer, P. Geo.

President, CEO and Director Tel: (604) 605-0166 kbrewer80@hotmail.com

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-605-0166.

