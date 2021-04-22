ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON MAY 13, 2021
George Town, April 22, 2021 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 13, before TSX market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday May 13, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at: 5:30am in Vancouver 8:30am in Toronto and New York 1:30pm in London 8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drgvvuhp
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below: International: +1 646-741-3167 North American toll-free: +1 877-870-9135 UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619
Confirmation Code: 7972969
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
