Gratomic Provides Further Update on its Acquisition of the Remaining 37% Interest in Aukam Property

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82)(WKN:A143MR) is pleased to provide an update to its press releases of November 19, 2020, February 17, 2021 and March 19, 2021, in which it disclosed that it had entered into a definitive agreement, as amended, (the "Agreement") with Next Graphite Inc. ("NextG"), for the acquisition of NextG's 37% interest in Gazania 242 Pty Ltd. (the "Acquisition"), the Namibian company which holds the licenses on the Aukam property. The ongoing global pandemic has continued to affect the closing of the Acquisition as the Company deals with the tax and legal issues of the Acquisition in Canada, the US and Namibia. The Acquisition remains ongoing and will close once all of the pre-conditions to closing have been satisfied. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Gratomic will hold 100% of the rights and interests in the Aukam Mining License (ML215) and exploration License (EPL 3895). Arno Brand, President and CEO of the Company stated, "we remain committed to completing this transaction while we ensure that the interests of the Company and its shareholders are protected."

The Acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent as are customary for transactions of this size including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material?to?the?global?Electric?Vehicle?and Energy Storage supply chains.?The Company?aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022.? Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

