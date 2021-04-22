Fjordland Appoints Mark Brown as CFO

Vancouver, April 22, 2021 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark T. Brown as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

Mr. Mark T. Brown, B.Comm., CPA, C.A., is the President of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Brown has played key roles in the success of several companies listed on the TSX-V, the TSX and the NYSE Market Exchanges. His corporate focus is merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity, Mr. Brown managed the financial departments of two TSE 300 companies, Miramar Mining Corp., and Eldorado Gold Ltd. Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1993, while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver. Mr. Brown is married and has two sons. He lives in Vancouver and is very active in his community.

Mr. Brown was a founder of Rare Element Resources in 2001 and contributed to it becoming a $500 million market capitalization company by 2012. Rare Element outlined a deposit of rare earth elements, the other part of the nickel-metal-hydride batteries used in electric vehicles and other modern battery applications.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President commented, "I've known Mark for well over a decade and am very pleased that he's accepted the role of CFO upon the retirement of Patricia Tanaka. He brings a wealth of experience on all aspects of junior resource company operations and I welcome him to the growing team at Fjordland. We'll miss Pat who has been the company's accountant since inception 25 years ago. I wish her well in her retirement. Mark's firm, Pacific Opportunity, is taking over all accounting responsibilities and the transition is moving along smoothly."

Stock Option Grants

The board of directors reports it has accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and has granted a total of 1,150,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors and consultants under the Company's stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.125 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic deposits located in Canada. Fjordland is actively exploring three high quality nickel projects.

In collaboration with HPX and Commander Resources, Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is a Ni-Cu-Co deposit analogous to the nearby Voisey's Bay deposit located approximately 80 km to the north.

Fjordland has been granted an option by CanAlaska Uranium to earn an initial 49% interest in the North Thompson Nickel Belt project, situated 20 km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The project is considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the historic mine.

Fjordland has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec by spending $1.0 million over 5 years. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70 % Nickel and 0.72 % Copper. The location of the Renzy Shear zone and the overall quantity of the mafic/ultramafic rocks in the area that carry sulfides with elevated concentration of Ni, Cu, and PGM's bodes well for finding additional deposits.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

