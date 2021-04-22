Change of Date of 2021 AGM and Closing Date for Director Election Nominations

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) ("Xanadu" or "the Company") advises that the date of the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been deferred from the previously notified date of Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to Thursday, 17 June 2021.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will now hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on:
Date:
Thursday, 17 June 2021
Time:
12:00pm (Sydney time)
Location:
In the offices of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, Level 3, 60 Carrington Street, Sydney NSW and Online
In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Thursday, 29 April 2021.
Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in mid-May 2021. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu's website at www.xanadumines.com.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Stewart Chief Executive Officer Xanadu Mines Ltd. M: +61 409 819 922 E: Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com W: www.xanadumines.com
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!