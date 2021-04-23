VANCOUVER, April 23, 2021 - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to provide an update of the ongoing 10,000 m planned diamond drilling program at the Company's flagship gold project, Destiny, located in the prolific Abitibi Region in Quebec. To date, the Company's technical team has processed and dispatched samples from approximately 2,300 m of drill core. Drilling so far has concentrated on infill of the western portions of the DAC Zone and confirmation of historic drilling which identified mineralization here. The recently added second drill rig is focusing on drilling infill, and extension to depth in the GAP Zone.



"All of the completed holes in this program so far have intercepted the mineralized structure at or near expected depths," said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity Gold. "As we approach completing 25% of the planned metres we look forward to providing a further update as we receive and process assay results."

Drill core is transported to a facility in Val d'Or where it is logged, photographed, and sampled. Once logging is complete, samples of half core are prepared and will be securely shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Timmins for processing and analysis, an ISO 17025 certified facility. The Company has established a QA/QC program consisting of inserting quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks, duplicates, and reference materials. Samples are anywhere from 0.30 m to 2 m long and commonly ~1 m long. Specific Gravity (SG) measurements are taken every 10 m outside of the shear zone and 5 m within the zone.

About the Destiny Project

Option to acquire 100% ownership.

Located in the historic, mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Gold mineralization occurs in high-grade quartz veins within shear zones starting at 15 m below surface.

Drilling results include: 167 g/t Au over 1 m (from 221.7 m) 6.15 g/t Au over 23.6 m (from 117.2 m) 19.49 g/t Au over 2.7 m (from 166.0 m)

The Historical Estimate at the DAC Zone is open along strike with only coarse drilling denoting high grade intercepts outside of the 2011 Historical Estimate area showing expansion potential along strike from the DAC Zone over approximately 2.5 km to the Darla Zone.

Excellent infrastructure - ~75 km NNE of Val d'Or with road access.

Considerable work done historically including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

The Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 190 million ounces of gold have been produced historically along major structural breaks within the assemblage of Archean-age volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. The Destiny Project lies along the approximately 400 km long Chicobi Deformation Zone, a major structural break which is largely underexplored in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The 5,013 ha project includes the DAC Zone, one of several gold zones along an approximately 6 km long segment of the Despinassy Shear Zone within the Chicobi Deformation Zone. Approximately 2.5 km east along strike of the DAC Zone is the Darla Zone. In between the Darla and DAC is the coarsely drilled GAP zone where 2012 drilling intercepted anomalous gold in all 12 holes which were spaced 100 m apart.

The current exploration potential is based on decades of past work on the Destiny Project. Exploration of the Destiny Project dates back to the 1930s. The first concerted diamond drilling campaign commenced in 1998.

Previous work on the property can be summarized as follows:

172 Diamond drill holes comprising approximately 50,400 m



Reconnaissance till sampling from 11 Sonic drill holes



2,430 MMI geochemical samples



982 line km of airborne VTEM surveys



171 line km of ground magnetics surveys



128 line km of IP

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity's flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

