Doré Copper Posts Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) has posted its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR. The Company has also granted 1,207,000 stock options to management, directors and consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $1.10 per share and a term of five years and have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option plan.



About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dore/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 4.4 M oz of gold. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of its 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

Dor? Copper has resumed its drilling program for 2021 which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2 2021 for the Corner Bay (Cu-Au) deposit and the former producing Joe Mann mine (Au-Cu), and a PEA in Q4 2021.

