Northern Shield Provides Updates on Gold-Silver Projects in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, April 23, 2021 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company's epithermal gold-silver projects in Atlantic Canada.

On the Shot Rock Gold-Silver ("Shot Rock") Property in Nova Scotia, eight drill-holes have been completed in the current phase of drilling with the size of the program expanded from the planned 2,700 metres to just over 3,400 metres. All but one drill hole intersected quartz veining and sulphide mineralization consistent with epithermal gold-silver systems and with the previously reported high gold and silver assay results from drill hole 20SR-04 (see Company Press Release April 29, 2020). Assays are pending for over 1,200 core samples that have been sent for analysis. The drill holes are currently being surveyed for structural information and the drill-rig remains on site. A drill hole plan map (Figure 1) accompanying this release shows the collar locations and drill hole traces for holes completed for this phase. Northern Shield has now increased its interest in Shot Rock to approximately 86%. Shot Rock is being explored for low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

Line-cutting has commenced at the Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar") in Newfoundland in preparation for ground geophysical surveying (Spectral IP/Resistivity) which is anticipated to start in May. Prospecting and further rock grab sampling is also underway at Root & Cellar including work on the claims that were recently acquired (see Company Press Release March 29, 2021). The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Root & Cellar Property, which is also being explored for epithermal gold-silver mineralization (intermediate to high sulphidation) and for porphyry copper.

"We are very pleased with the visual observations to date from the drilling program at Shot Rock and are looking forward to assay results, which we expect to start receiving in about 4-8 weeks."

- Northern Shield President and CEO, Ian Bliss

The drilling program was contracted to Logan Drilling Group based in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, and was overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration programs using a model driven approach. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada.



