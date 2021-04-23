Austral Gold Annual General Meeting

Sydney, April 23, 2021 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral") is pleased to advise that the following documents were dispatched to shareholders today for its Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 27 May, 2021 at 8:00am AEST in Sydney Australia:

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the ASX (if applicable)

Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the TSX.V (if applicable)

Annual Report (to those shareholders who requested it)

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and the two sample Proxy Forms will be available at http://www.asx.com.au, on the Company's website at www.australgold.com and will be filed on Sedar under the Company's profile.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, and a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the recent acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp.), a 19.2% interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Austral Gold Ltd.

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+54 (11) 4323 7558

David Hwang

Company Secretary

Austral Gold Ltd.

info@australgold.com

+61 (2) 9698 5414448

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81558