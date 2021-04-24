Carlyle Commodities Corp. Announces Share Issuances to Consultants

Vancouver, April 23, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 588,994 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Shares") to two consultants currently engaged by the Company, as follows:
Date of Issue
No. of Shares
Deemed Price per Share
February 9, 2021
136,363
$0.11
March 8, 2021
200,000
$0.075
April 6, 2021
200,000
$0.075
April 23, 2021
52,631
$0.1425
Total:
588,994
Each consultant has been engaged by the Company for a 6 month term, with the Shares being issued in payment for the services rendered by the consultant at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, the Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.
About Carlyle
Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C, as well has formed a strategic partnership with HDI (The Hunter Dickinson Group) and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project located in B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!