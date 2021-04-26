Gatos Silver Announces Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in a virtual format on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. Mountain Time.

Only stockholders of record and beneficial owners of shares of Gatos Silver common stock as of the close of business on April 1, 2021, the record date, may attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, including voting and asking questions during the virtual meeting. You cannot attend the Annual Meeting physically.

In order to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, you must register at register.proxypush.com/GATO. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including a unique link that will allow you to access the Annual Meeting, to vote and to submit questions during the meeting. As part of the registration process, you must enter the control number located on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or Notice of Internet Availability. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, as part of the registration process, you will also need to provide the registered name on your account and the name of your broker, bank or other nominee.

We urge all stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the expected average annual production are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, qualifications and procedures which are set out only in the technical report entitled "Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico," dated July, 2020 with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the "Los Gatos Technical Report") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Scientific and technical disclosures in this press release were approved by Philip Pyle, Vice President of Exploration and Chief Geologist of Gatos Silver who is a "Qualified Person," as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For a complete description of assumptions, qualifications and procedures associated with such information, reference should be made to the full text of the Los Gatos Technical Report. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact

Investors and Media Contact

Adam Dubas

Chief Administrative Officer

investors@gatossilver.com

(303) 784-5350