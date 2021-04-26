Plateau Energy Metals Reminds Security Holders of Deadline to Vote at Special Meeting

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. ("Plateau" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) would like to remind all eligible shareholders and optionholders (collectively, the "Securityholders") of the Company that the deadline to vote their common shares and stock options in advance of the special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of Securityholders is 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 29, 2021. The Special Meeting will be held in virtual format on May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) to approve the Company's business combination (the "Arrangement") with American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium") announced February 9, 2021.

Securityholders are encouraged to review and consider the information circular in connection with the Special Meeting. A copy of the information circular and all other meeting materials is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Plateau website at https://plateauenergymetals.com/special-meeting/.

The directors and management of Plateau recommend that eligible Plateau Securityholders VOTE FOR the Arrangement.

Closing of the Arrangement is anticipated to occur on or about May 11, 2021, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature, including, without limitation, final approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additional Background to the Arrangement

Special Committee

In connection with the Arrangement, the Company formed a special committee (the "Special Committee") of the board of directors (the "Board") on January 22, 2021. The Special Committee was mandated, among other things, to:

examine and review, from the point of view of the best interests of the Company, the merits and fairness of any proposed strategic transactions (the "Proposed Transactions") in conjunction with management and financial and legal advisors;





to consider, assess, examine and advise the Board regarding any and all alternatives to the Proposed Transactions which may be available to the Company to enhance shareholder value including, without limitation, in the context of a change of control or sale of the Company's assets or soliciting competing offers from third parties;





to consider and advise the Board as to whether the Proposed Transactions are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and whether the Proposed Transactions should be pursued by the Company and, if necessary or appropriate, recommended to its shareholders;





to the extent necessary or appropriate, supervise the negotiation by management of the terms of the Proposed Transactions and any agreements necessary to give effect thereto;





to report to the Board on its activities and recommendations from time to time and to provide such advice as requested by the Board in respect of any value enhancement initiative which may be proposed;





to oversee and assist with:



(i) the procedures necessary to obtain all necessary or appropriate regulatory, shareholder or other approvals of the Proposed Transactions and comply with applicable corporate and securities requirements; and



(ii) the preparation of all necessary or appropriate disclosure in respect of the Proposed Transactions, including such materials as are necessary in connection with obtaining shareholder approval of the final terms of any Proposed Transactions, including the Arrangement; and

ensure such process is fair and equitable.



At the request of the Special Committee, Mr. Alex Holmes (as CEO of the Company at the time) and Dr. Laurence Stefan negotiated terms of the Arrangement with American Lithium, on behalf of the Company, and to report back to the Special Committee on a regular basis. The Special Committee provided direction and oversaw the negotiations.

Haywood Fairness Opinion

The Special Committee determined that Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") would be engaged to provide a fairness opinion ("Fairness Opinion") with respect to the Arrangement.

In preparation of the Fairness Opinion, Haywood relied upon: due diligence reporting by management of Plateau without independent verification; public disclosure documents and technical reports of both parties; audited and unaudited financial statements of both parties; discussions with management of Plateau and internal reports, models and documents; sector financial due diligence including, but not limited to, peer valuations, industry analysis, analyst research reports, and precedent transaction analysis; and review of the draft transaction documents with respect to the Arrangement.

The Fairness Opinion was based upon a selection of methodologies deemed appropriate in the circumstances by Haywood, including: premium analysis (including both the share and warrant consideration) relative to precedent transactions and Plateau's historic trading price range; multi-scenario net asset value analysis; analysis of comparable public companies; analysis of the public market trading liquidity of each company; review of strategic alternatives; and an assessment of risk diversification.

Drawing on the conclusions of its analysis, Haywood determined in its Fairness Opinion that, as of the date of the Arrangement, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated therein, the consideration to be received by the shareholders of Plateau under the Arrangement is fair, from a financial point to view, to such shareholders.

Locked-Up Shareholders

In connection with the Arrangement, each of the directors and senior officers of the Company, as well as certain significant shareholders (the "Locked-Up Shareholders") representing in aggregate, approximately 17% of Plateau's outstanding common shares as at the date of announcement, have entered into voting and support agreements with American Lithium pursuant to which they have agreed to vote, or cause to be voted, all of the securities of the Company held or controlled by them in favour of the Arrangement. The table below sets out the name of each Locked-Up Shareholder and the number of securities of the Company beneficially owned or controlled by each.

Locked-Up

Shareholder Shares Options Share Purchase

Warrants RSUs DSUs Alex Holmes 704,620 1,281,000 267,320 301,808 - Maryse Belanger 613,712 350,000 321,118 11,710 51,139 Christian Milau 1,540,563 350,000 350,284 11,710 51,139 Alan Ferry 435,000 375,000 - 26,284 94,889 Philip Gibbs 198,265 486,200 13,158 68,898 - Laurence Stefan 5,880,849 1,126,000 1,452,972 381,026 - Ted O'Connor 358,050 860,000 - 31,213 51,139 Wayne Drier 1,674,290 330,000 1,025,696 11,710 51,139 Pamela Kinsman 130,320 111,440 55,320 49,988 - Thomas Relling 2,000,000 - - - - Robert Disbrow 3,800,000 - - - -

Additional Information Regarding the Special Meeting

Securityholder Vote

Each common share and stock option entitled to be voted at the Special Meeting will entitle the holder to one vote at the Special Meeting. In order to become effective, the Arrangement must be approved by at least (i) 66 2/3% of the votes cast by holders of common shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting; (ii) 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Securityholders, voting together as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting; and (iii) a majority of the votes cast by holders of common shares other than votes attached to common shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

As required by MI 61-101, the Shares held by Mr. Terrence (Ted) O'Connor, a director of the Company, and the common shares held by Dr. Laurence Stefan, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President and director of the Company, will be excluded from the shareholder vote required at the Special Meeting pursuant to MI 61-101.

The securities Mr. O'Connor and Dr. Stefan beneficially own or have control over are included in the table above.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Plateau Energy Metals Inc.

Alan Ferry Chair of the Board
+1-416-628-9600
IR@PlateauEnergyMetals.com

