TVI Pacific Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-law

CALGARY, April 26, 2021 - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC-PINK: TVIPF) ("TVI" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice by-law (the "By-law"), which, among other things, sets out procedures to be followed by any shareholder (a "Nominating Shareholder") that wishes to nominate a person or persons for election to the Board at an annual meeting of the shareholders or at a special meeting of shareholders at which directors are to be elected.

The By-law includes time frames within which a Nominating Shareholder must submit a written notice to the Company ("Notice") confirming the Nominating Shareholder's intention to nominate a person or persons for election to the Board and setting out information concerning the Nominating Shareholder and its nominee(s), with a view to promoting the orderly conduct of shareholder meetings and ensuring that all shareholders, whether they are voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of the shareholders, will have adequate time and sufficient information to evaluate all persons nominated for election to the Board. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the By-law.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), the Notice must be delivered to the Company no fewer than 30 days and no more than 65 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting (except that, if the Annual Meeting is called for a date that is less than 50 days after the first public filing or announcement of the date of the Annual Meeting (the "Notice Date"), the Notice must be delivered no more than 10 days after the Notice Date).

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), the Notice must be delivered to the Company not later than 15 days following the day on which the first public filing or announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

The By-law is effective immediately, but is subject to confirmation, rejection or amendment by the shareholders. In accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), the Company will submit the Bylaw to the shareholders at the next Annual Meeting. The By-law is also subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and the Company will submit the Bylaw to the TSXV for its consideration.

A copy of the By-law is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available upon request by contacting the Company.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific region. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. and a 2.95% equity interest in Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed company incorporated in Australia with shares listed on the ASX (but currently suspended since January 2020). Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd. is engaged in the commercialization of technologies to convert waste plastics to fuel in Australia and internationally. TVI's other holdings include a 14.4% equity interest in Mindoro Resources Ltd. and a 100% investment in shares of TG World Energy Corp. As at the date of this announcement, TVI has 656,537,039 outstanding common shares and 696,887,039 fully diluted including the currently issued outstanding options of 40,350,000.

