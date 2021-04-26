QuestEx Welcomes Kelly Earle to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2021 - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena"), Kelly Earle has been appointed to the QuestEx Board of Directors following her nomination by Skeena.

Ms. Earle is an Investor Relations professional and a geologist. She spent several years in the field prior to making the transition into the corporate side of the mining industry. She received her Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia and her Certified Professional Investor Relations designation from the Ivey School of Business at Western University. Currently, Ms. Earle is Vice President, Communications for Skeena, a TSX-listed development-stage mining company that's revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek mine in British Columbia. She's a founding member of the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance (BCRMA), a regional partnership between Aboriginal groups, industry and provincial government representatives to promote mining investment in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC and the Founding Industry Advisory Board Chair for CASERM (Center for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models), a new I/UCRC (Industry-University Cooperative Research Center) between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech, backed by the National Science Foundation.

Joe Mullin, QuestEx's CEO comments: "We are delighted to welcome Kelly Earle to the QuestEx Board of Directors. Ms. Earle's talents in marketing and corporate communications as well as her demonstrated leadership in forging partnerships between industry, First Nations, government and other stakeholders has been of crucial importance to Skeena's growth and success since 2016 when she joined their executive team as VP of Communications. We look forward to benefiting from Ms. Earle's guidance, and from our strengthened relationship with Skeena Resources, as the 2021 Golden Triangle exploration season approaches."

Stock Option Grant

QuestEx further announces that in conjunction with Ms. Earle's appointment and in accordance with the terms of its 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, it has granted 100,000 stock options, with each stock option exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.19 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements. The stock options have an expiry of April 24, 2026 and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for high-grade gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia. The property portfolio includes the Company's flagship Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property, and Newcrest Mining's GJ property. Other properties include KSP, North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

