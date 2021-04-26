Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. Reports 2 Ft. Grading 11.1 GPT Gold and 312 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Silver Property

--------------------------------------------

|PC21-61 through PC21-63 Results | |

|------------------------------------------|

|Section 100N | | | | |

|------------------------------------------|

|Hole ID|From |To |Feet |Au gpt|Ag gpt|

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|0.8 |3.3 |2.5 |0.76 |132.0 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|3.3 |6.5 |3.2 |0.39 |37.3 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|6.5 |9.5 |3.0 |0.09 |18.9 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|9.5 |12.5 |3.0 |0.17 |15.5 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|12.5 |16.5 |4.0 |0.14 |26.3 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|16.5 |18.0 |1.5 |0.79 |41.7 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-61|18.0 |23.0 |5.0 |0.05 |13.7 |

|------------------------------------------|

|Total |0.8 |23.0 |22.2 |0.27 |35.53 |

|------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-62|1.0 |3.0 |2.0 |11.10 |316.0 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-62|3.0 |6.7 |3.7 |0.66 |57.5 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-62|6.7 |9.7 |3.0 |0.21 |47.7 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-62|9.7 |12.0 |2.3 |0.17 |23.9 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-62|12.0 |17.0 |5.0 |0.15 |38.7 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-62|17.0 |19.3 |2.3 |4.63 |162 |

|------------------------------------------|

|Total |1.0 |19.3 |18.3 |2.03 |87.92 |

|------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | |

|------------------------------------------|

|Section 200N | | | | |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-63|23.1 |26.5 |3.4 |0.07 |2.5 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-63|26.5 |29.3 |2.8 |0.25 |0.8 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-63|29.3 |32.2 |2.9 |0.70 |4.1 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-63|32.2 |37.3 |5.1 |0.24 |20.7 |

|------------------------------------------|

|PC21-63|37.3 |42.0 |4.7 |0.05 |11.4 |

|------------------------------------------|

|Total |23.1 |42.0 |18.9 |0.23 |9.62 |

--------------------------------------------

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) wishes to report initial results from core drilling completed in March 2021 at the Company's Philadelphia gold-silver project located in Mohave County, Arizona. A core drill rig has completed a total of 18 holes to date. Results of three of the first seven holes are shown in the table below. Results from four core holes completed in March remain outstanding and results from seven core holes completed in April remain outstanding. Three of those outstanding holes were drilled on the Perry patented claim.All drill intercepts are approximately true widths.

The core rig has demobilized to another client's project. A reverse circulation (RC) rig is scheduled to arrive mid to late May to continue drilling the gold-bearing quartz vein on the Perry Patented claim. The Patented Perry claim was tested in three recently completed core holes testing the down dip of a gold-bearing green quartz vein exposed in a shallow pit on the surface. Gold-bearing quartz veins are exposed along much of the strike length (1,250 feet) of the vein on the Perry Patented claim. A total of 5,000 -7,000 feet of RC drilling is planned in 15-20 holes to test approximately 500 feet of strike and dip along the vein. We are funded to complete additional drilling once results are known.

Arizona Silver's Vice President - Exploration, Greg Hahn, commented, "We continue to intersect good gold and silver values in the Philadelphia vein system. We are working on unravelling the structure that has complicated the geology and believe we have identified a faulted extension to the west that should allow us to continue to test the vein system with relatively shallow drill holes."

Results from the three holes drilled at the Perry claim are not in yet, but we did see green quartz and clays in all three holes where anticipated and we are anxiously awaiting the assay results.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core boxes and RC cuttings were delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the core is catalogued, photographed, sawed, and crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver and beryllium are determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona as time allows. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

